Students’ voice: We need to update our curriculum to bring the best in each

In this year’s Class 12 CBSE exams, 83.01 per cent students have passed. But what went wrong with the rest 17 per cent examinees who could not clear it? Was the syllabus too lengthy to prepare or they found it difficult to understand certain subjects? Maybe some science students might have performed better if they have opted for arts or commerce stream. Were they forced by their parents to pick subjects or was it teacher’s inability to make them understand the concepts? What if they get an option to study maths and history together?

Picture Rahul, the artist, struggling to score in Mathematics. Or Reena, the sociologist, who cannot get the hang of Biology. This is where we students are getting stuck. The purpose of education is to create inventors, innovators and leaders. But, more often than not, Indian classrooms create unoriginal robots. For this is what happens when all the students are taught the same things despite the differences in their thinking abilities. As the second most populous country in the world, India has the biggest and the youngest human talent. But most of them remain unemployed or rather ill-employed. There’s probably a book inside a management student that will never come out, maybe an accountant’s fingers would have worked better in a surgery than a meeting. And who’s to blame?

We are living at a time when people get employed through Facebook and become entrepreneurs through Instagram. So much has evolved around us but can the same be said about our education system? It is not what we been taught is incorrect but perhaps, it is a bit outdated. It should be developed in such a manner that the students not only adjust to it but also participate in it. It needs to be restructured in a way that suits the need of each child and provides them with opportunities to learn, flourish and grow. A lot of good and progress in the world has been possible through the Indian brain. So let’s give it an environment that nurtures it to its full potential.

But the picture isn’t all grey and stagnant either. Just like its students, the education system of India is evolving too. The outlay of the budget on education sector has been increased significantly with equal emphasis on all its aspects. The introduction of technology has helped students to accept it as a part of their virtual and real world alike. Along with academics, great importance is being paid to art, drama, music, and other creative outlets that can very well lead up to a colourful career tomorrow. The introduction of international schools has opened the gateway for a global platform where students are not only exposed to multiple opportunities but they also learn about different cultures, making them more tolerant and well-adjusted citizens of the world. Every year, our education system produces some brilliant gems, that are contributing to the NASA and Silicon Valley of the world. But if we could transform our education system to make every brain feel included and well-utilized, imagine our power then.

If healthcare, cars and Facebook pages can be customised, then why not education? Every student is a possibility and his creativity and individuality are the tools of his future.

— The author is a Class 11 student from Blue Bells Model School, Gurugram

