Students urge TISS to resolve fee reduction issue, end digital divide

STUDENTS from across five campuses of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have urged the administration to urgently resolve issues including reduction of fees, the election of a students’ union, and ending the digital divide faced since the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A joint statement issued by nine student groups from the institute’s campuses in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Chennai, and Tuljapur as well as class representatives of 17 post-graduate courses stated that while the administration was forced to extend the deadline for payment of fees, other urgent issues, including timely disbursal of scholarships to deserving students, remained unresolved.

“Having to undergo an entire year of online learning amidst these unprecedented times has deepened the digital divide, exacerbated the physical and mental distress on all students and particularly the students belonging to the marginalised sections of the society,” the statement stated.

It has also said that steps should be taken to reopen the campus with a “blended” mode of education for those who are vaccinated to access facilities including library and hostel as many students were facing severe difficulties in attending online classes due to lack of internet network, devices, and a non-conducive environment at home.