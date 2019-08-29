Rajasthan students’ union polls: NSUI fails to bag top post in government varsities

In yet another embarrassment for the ruling Congress party, its student outfit, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), failed to bag the student union president post in any of the government universities, counting for which took place on Wednesday.

As per results declared Wednesday evening, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won five president posts while Independents had won four.

At the Rajasthan University Students’ Union (RUSU), a rebel candidate won the president’s post for the fourth time in a row. Independent Pooja Verma, who rebelled from NSUI, edged out her NSUI and ABVP opponents. NSUI had to contend with the RUSU vice-president and general secretary posts, which went to Priyanka Meena and Mahaveer Prasad Gurjar, respectively. ABVP’s Kiran Meena bagged the Joint Secretary post.

Verma joins her predecessors who had rebelled from their respective student outfits. Last year, it was Vinod Jhakhar who had rebelled from NSUI; in 2017, it was Pawan Yadav who had rebelled from ABVP, and in 2016 the winner was ABVP rebel Ankit Dhayal. It was way back in 2015 that NSUI’s Satveer Chaudhary has bagged the RUSU president’s post.

At Jodhpur’s Jai Narain Vyas University too, Independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati won the top post. So did Shrawan Jakhar, also an Independent, from Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner. At the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, also in Bikaner, independent Nikhil Pal Bajiya won the top spot.

In Ajmer, ABVP swept all the top four positions at the Dayanand Saraswati University, with Rameshwar Chaba winning the president’s post. At Udaipur’s Mohanlal Sukhadia University, ABVP’s Nikhil Raj Singh Rathore bagged the top post. ABVP’s Pawan Jat won the president’s post at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur. At Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in Bharatpur, ABVP’s Kavita Faujdar won the top post. Similarly, ABVP’s Vijay Sharma bagged the student union president’s post at Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Jaipur.

BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj said that ABVP’s wins indicate that it was a “Victory of nationalism” and the wins serve as a “warning to the anti-youth Congress.”

NSUI Rajasthan President Abhimanyu Poonia said that NSUI had also contested in 217 colleges across the state and claimed that it won 120 president positions.

Earlier this year, BJP-led NDA had swept the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan, winning all 25 seats.

Student Union elections were postponed in Kota University on Monday after the degrees of a presidential candidate were found to be fake. Student union elections weren’t held at the Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University, Alwar, either. At other places, voting was held on Tuesday.