Students’ union elections: 68% turnout in JNU as poll panel, admin trade charges

Elections to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union held Friday saw a high voter turnout of 68% for the second year in a row. “A total of 5,762 votes were polled out of 8,488, which makes it 67.9%,” said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shashank Patel. Last year, the turnout was 67.8%.

Advertising

The Left United Panel is up against the ABVP, the only two organisations to have fielded candidates on all four seats. BAPSA, NSUI and Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal are in the running on a few posts each.

The polls, however, saw the Election Committee and the administration going head to head, with the former accusing the latter of “interfering in the election process” by entering polling areas. “Chairperson of GRC, i.e Dean of Students, has interfered in the election process by coming inside the polling venue. This is a clear violation of LCR and the High Court order,” claimed Patel.

Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) chairperson and Dean of Students Umesh Kadam, on the other hand, said he had every right to do so and accused the EC of violating Lyngdoh Committee Regulations (LCR) time and again.

Advertising

Representatives of the Left United Panel, NSUI and CRJD wrote to the EC complaining about “intimidation” by Kadam and other administrative officials. Outgoing JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said the move was “unprecedented”.

Kadam, however, said that as GRC head, he had “full power” to see that “election process is done in a free and fair manner”.

“Last year, counting had to be stopped for 15 hours because of violence… I have the right to ensure that everything is done in the best interest of the institution and students. Work of conducting elections cannot be left on students,” he said.

Most students who queued up to vote said they were voting based on campus issues. Cynthia Singh from the Centre for English Studies, who is visually impaired, said, “We face a huge problem when water stagnates outside the library area. Whenever it rains, it become difficult for us to walk. The footpath is also not accessible. I will vote keeping in mind all these issues.”

Even as the Delhi High Court put a stay on declaration of results, the EC decided to begin counting after midnight. It came to the decision after a meeting of its officials and calling a meeting of all student organisations.