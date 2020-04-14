Students to log into online classes via video call app

Study materials, assignments, and worksheets are being uploaded on the school’s website for the students. (Representational Photo) Study materials, assignments, and worksheets are being uploaded on the school’s website for the students. (Representational Photo)

With schools in the state closed till June 10 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several institutions have decided to hold classes online till then.

Delhi Public School Ruby Park, a private school in the city, is conducting regular online classes through a video call app for students from classes 1 to 12. Study materials, assignments, and worksheets are being uploaded on the school’s website for the students.

“Parents can also keep themselves updated with online activities by checking notifications in their mobile phone via the school app,” said Ruby Park’s Principal Joyoti Chaudhuri. “Students from nursery to UKG are also kept engaged. Their teachers are making videos, uploading them on the school portal, and sending fun sheets to their parents to keep them engaged.”

Several other institutions such as St. Augustine’s Day School in Shyamnagar, Birla High School, DPS Megacity, and others are also conducting online classes.

