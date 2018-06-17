Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Students to be taught about healthy lifestyle: Prakash Javadekar

Students to be taught about healthy lifestyle: Prakash Javadekar

"We are going to include various aspects of a healthy lifestyle in the curriculum. Students need to know what all is to be done to lead a healthy lifestyle," Prakash Javadekar said

By: PTI | Pune | Published: June 17, 2018 12:09:11 pm
Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Prakash Javadekar, school curriculum Prakash Javadekar

The government will soon include various aspects of a healthy lifestyle in the school curriculum, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said. This will help students adopt a healthy lifestyle, he said at an international laparoscopic and bariatric conference here.

Addressing medical professionals working in the field of bariatric and metabolic surgery, Javadekar pitched for a healthy lifestyle. “We are going to include various aspects of a healthy lifestyle in the curriculum. Students need to know what all is to be done to lead a healthy lifestyle,” he said. The minister asked the medical fraternity to educate people about benefits of a healthy lifestyle and good dietary habits.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now