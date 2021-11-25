Students shifting to CBSE from foreign boards do not require approval

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed affiliated schools to admit students from foreign boards without any prior approval.

A list of equivalency of classes 10 and 12 of foreign boards with similar classes of CBSE has also been released on the board’s website at cbse.gov.in.

If the name of the board from where a student is coming to India (CBSE) is available on the list, then the school can provide admission to the student, if otherwise eligible. No approval from the board is now required for granting admission to the student of the foreign board.

Since admissions are given to the students of other boards based on the equivalency of classes of two different boards, every time when students are shifting from foreign Boards to the CBSE, they apply through school to the CBSE to provide the approval to seek admission in classes 9 to 12 based on the equivalency.

“In the post period of corona pandemic, many families are shifting to India cause of various reasons. Therefore, many students studying abroad in foreign boards are joining schools affiliated to the CBSE. Keeping the current circumstances and problems faced by these students and their families, CBSE has decided that now onward, no such prior approval is required by the students from the board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to the CBSE,” the central board said in a statement.