Students return to NIT, some to stay, some to quit

Returning to campus after nearly three months, Ravi rolled his two suitcases behind him after registering at the gate. A third semester student of Mechanical Engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar, he had been waiting at home in Maharashtra to hear about the resumption of classes at the college and was surprised when the institute posted a notification on October 15.

The shutdown of classes has delayed his coursework, but he has found a way. “We are required to submit a project in the third semester, so I contacted IIT Kharagpur and I will be completing my project there,” said Ravi.

He said several other students are exploring options to continue classwork elsewhere while Kashmir emerges out of the clampdown.

The institute has over 2,000 students from across the country. In the days preceding the Centre’s August 5 decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, students were asked to vacate the campus. The move also came in the wake of a state administration order asking tourists and Amarnath yatris in the state to “curtail” their stay in the Valley immediately and take “necessary measures” to return as soon as possible.

Through the day, students trickled into the campus with luggage. Some said they were able to convince their parents to go back since the telephone lines had been restored.

Meanwhile, several students are cancelling admissions and heading to other institutes. “I have come back to cancel my admission. I don’t want to risk such long breaks again and based on my JEE score, I have got admission at Jamia Millia (Islamia),” Viksit Sharma, a civil engineering student from Delhi told The Indian Express.

On Wednesday, there were barely 20 students in the courtyard of the institute’s main building.

However, as per Registrar Kaiser Bukhari, approximately 1,600 students have returned to the campus since the college announced on October 15 that it would resume classes.

“We had moved some staff to Delhi following the shutdown on August 5. So we were able to update our website and inform students outside J&K about the resumption of classes. For local students, we had issued advertisements in local newspapers,” said the registrar.

The advertisements, however, did not reach all local students. Ishfaq Ahmad, a student from Kupwara said, “We do not get papers everyday but I visited the college last week and found out that classes will resume.”

Of the 90 students enrolled in his class, about eight are attending classes.

Many laboratories and classrooms were locked across the institute on Wednesday. Outside the hostels, the class schedules have been pasted for those returning back to campus.