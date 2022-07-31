scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Students raise issue of MHT CET and CUET date clash, say their options will shrink

The commissioner of the MHT CET cell has confirmed that there will be no change in the dates of MHT CET 2022, but the NTA chief has said all exam date change requests will be entertained after the release of CUET UG 2022 hall tickets.

Written by Deeksha Teri | New Delhi |
Updated: July 31, 2022 2:27:20 pm
CUET UG, MHT CET, CUET UG - MHT CET clashCandidates are claiming that their MHT CET exam date is clashing with CUET UG exam. (Representative image. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

As the second phase of CUET UG 2022 is about to begin, students have once again taken to social media platforms to raise the issue of yet another clash of dates for exams.

This time, some candidates have complained that the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate and the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) are scheduled for the same day.

Jayesh Rajbhar told indianexpress.com that both his exams are scheduled on August 8. “My CUET exam and MHT CET are on the same day, same shift. Even though both the exams are in my home town, Chandrapur, it is impossible for me to appear for both since I have morning shift for both the exams,” said Rajbhar.

Rajbhar also said that he wrote a detailed email to the NTA explaining his problem but has not received any reply yet. “I even repeatedly called on their helpline numbers but nobody picked up those”.

He added that if the National Testing Agency (NTA) can reschedule his exam to the evening shift, he will be able to appear for both exams. “It will be hectic, sure, but I need to do whatever I can at this stage.”

For now, he is planning to appear for CUET. “I have one set of exams for CUET in the evening shift of August 6, so I might as well appear for CUET now and complete one exam instead of appearing for one and a half exam.”

Rajbhar, who had scored 83 per cent in the Maharashtra state board exams this year in the Science stream, is disappointed that he will not be able to appear for the MHT CET as he had been preparing for it for the past few months. He said that it is unfair that his options for choosing colleges will go down if he cannot appear for both entrance tests.

When asked if there can be any changes in the MHT CET dates now, R S Jagtap, Commissioner of the cell, told indianexpress.com that dates will not be revised. “We had originally planned the exams in June but there was some clash with JEE Main exams. Then, we postponed our exams to July but then again JEE had second session exams, so we again postponed our exams to August. Now, we have even issued hall tickets, so there will be no change, especially since our exams are beginning in two days now,” said Jagtap.

The NTA’s Director-General Vineet Joshi said that they have learnt about the clash of exam dates. “Any request for date change (in case of a clash) or centre change (to be able to take both exams more easily) will be only considered after the admit card for the second phase of CUET is issued. Students should write to us after getting their admit cards and we’ll consider their request on merit,” he told indianexpress.com.

In the first phase of the CUET UG 2022 exam, candidates had taken to Twitter with complaints that the dates of the CUET UG and NEET UG exams were clashing, making it impossible for them to appear for both tests. They had said that they were left with little time to travel and other tackle other logistical obstacles. The different patterns of the tests, scheduled close to one another, also posed a challenge.

However, the NTA then assigned Phase II dates for students who were appearing for the NEET exam.

Meanwhile, the NTA is expected to release the admit cards for CUET UG 2022 phase II exam either on Sunday or Monday.

