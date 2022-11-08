Students protest as college levies fine over attendance

Dadar-based Indian Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), the oldest to be run by the Union Ministry of Tourism, has imposed hefty fines on students falling short in attendance hoping to sit for semester-end exams this month. However, the decision has not gone down well with students who claim the fine amount is too high. Interestingly, the decision to allow the students to sit for their semester exams after paying a fine was taken in consultation with students.

The college imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 per percentage of the shortfall from the mandatory 75 per cent attendance, to appear for the semester-end exam this month. This is applicable to only those with attendance between 45 and 75 per cent. All those with less than 45 per cent are debarred from the exam. According to the college administration, half of the student strength in the second and third year of B.Sc Hospitality and Hotel Administration course is falling in the list of defaulters.

A student requesting anonymity said, “Going by this, a student with 50 per cent attendance will have to pay Rs 25,000 in fine to be able to appear for an exam which is unjustifiably high.”

Another student who did not have the requisite attendance said, “The practical exam has already started and the written exam will begin from November 17. If we do not pay the fine, we will have to repeat an entire year.”

According to information provided by the college, out of a total of 430 students in Semester V which is in third year, 207 students are defaulters while in semester III, out of a total of 460 students, 204 are not meeting the required attendance mandate. Out of the defaulters, there are 36 and 31 students in Semester V and III, respectively, who are debarred from exam while others will be allowed to appear after paying the fine.

Principal Nisheeth Srivastava, said, “The students had been warned after the first defaulters’ list was prepared in September based on August attendance. In October, when a new list was prepared, parents of all defaulters were sent emails that their wards have been debarred from the term-end exam and were advised to come for a meeting.”

While there is no rule regarding a fine for shortfall in attendance, the decision was taken after discussion with students. “The amount ought to be hefty so that students feel the pinch when having to ask their parents for it,” said Srivastava.