Students protest against JNU bid to tweak BA admission rule

The online mode of examination is not the only change Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is making in its upcoming admission process. Now, the university has also scrapped lateral entry to its BA language courses, wherein students from other universities could join the course directly in the second year.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) claimed the decision to discontinue lateral entry was taken “despite the fact the SLL&CS (School of Languages, Literature & Cultural Studies) Board of Studies had categorically rejected the proposal”.

Dean SLL&CS Rajendra Dangle did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express asking for confirmation of the same. Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra and Registrar Pramod Kumar also did not respond to calls and texts on why such a decision was taken.

Students who are currently studying at the centre, and had joined the varsity in their second year, said the decision is problematic, and could affect admissions. JNU currently runs 10 undergraduate courses, all in foreign languages, including Arabic, Persian, Chinese and Spanish.

Danish Ali, who’s doing a Diploma in Spanish from Jadavpur University, wanted to join JNU this year through lateral entry, but has now found the door closed. “I don’t know what to do. I will have to consider other universities as I’m keen on leaving Kolkata,” he said.

Meanwhile, the JNUSU went on an indefinite hunger strike starting Monday night, protesting several new steps taken by the university, including discontinuation of lateral entry, delinking of MPhil and PhD, online mode of entrance examination and varied fee structures for different courses, among others.

Student protest against govt

More than 50 student and youth organisations across the country, under the umbrella of the Young India Adhikar Manch, Monday said they will campaign against the central government in the upcoming polls. At a press conference, JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said they will hold more than 50 public meetings in multiple cities, starting with Badaun, from where missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed hails from. (ENS)