Students point to Class XII English paper ‘anomaly’, CBSE says will protect examinees’ interest

In a statement, the Board said complaints on anomalies would be compiled before preparing the marking scheme to protect interests of students.

Students ouside the center for CBSE 12th class examinations, at Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Several students who wrote the CBSE Class XII English paper on Saturday pointed out an anomaly in the question paper, in which they were not offered an internal choice.

According to CBSE syllabus, schools are supposed to teach either one of two novels – ‘Invisible Man’ or ‘Silas Marner’ – and the question paper is to offer them an internal choice between questions from both texts. But many students who wrote the paper took to social media and pointed out that in Set 1, question number 11 in the paper had all four sub-questions from ‘Silas Marner’ and question number 12 had all four sub-questions from ‘Invisible Man’.

Students were required to answer one sub-question from each for six marks. The Board stated that it has a mechanism to address anomalies. It stated that observations are obtained from subject experts all schools within 24 hours of examinations, and take into consideration information received from other sources within 24 hours.

“All observations are compiled and provided to the group preparing marking schemes to make the provision to address the anomaly in such a manner that students’ interest is protected,” it stated. CBSE spokespersons also stated that it would take “strong legal action” against a news channel for telecast of alleged “wrong and unverified news” on the English paper.

