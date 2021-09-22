Students orphaned by Covid need not pay exam fees for ’21-22 session: CBSE

Students who lost both their parents or their only surviving parent to Covid-19 will be exempted from paying CBSE examination fees, the board notified on Tuesday evening.

The process of collecting fees and finalising the list of candidates for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board examinations is currently underway in CBSE affiliated schools across the country. For a student to be included in the list, they have to pay the examination fees. The process began on September 17 and has to be completed before September 30.

The base fee for five subjects is Rs 1,500 for Classes 10 and 12, and is Rs 1,200 for SC/ST students of Delhi government schools. With the additional amount for each practical and additional or optional subject, the fee comes to around Rs 2,500 for several Class XII students.