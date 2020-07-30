Delhi: Students of class 9, 11 get second shot to pass exam — via projects, assignments

As schools across the country were closed in March, just as they were conducting or had just concluded their final exams, all students up to class VIII were promoted to the next class.(Representational image) As schools across the country were closed in March, just as they were conducting or had just concluded their final exams, all students up to class VIII were promoted to the next class.(Representational image)

Students in Delhi who were unable to pass their class IX and XI final exams this year will be given “one last opportunity” to clear the grade through projects and assignments in August.

As schools across the country were closed in March, just as they were conducting or had just concluded their final exams, all students up to class VIII were promoted to the next class.

However, the CBSE had directed that all class IX and XI students who failed to clear the exams be given another opportunity to be promoted to the new grade through either internal tests, projects or assignments.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government issued a circular that its schools are to set assignments and projects for all such students, and also stated that private recognised schools, which had not conducted their re-exam so far, “may also follow the aforesaid procedure to assess students of their schools”.

This provision extends to all students of these grades who could not pass — regardless of how many subjects they failed to clear, or how many times.

These assignments are to be set digitally by subject teachers of the respective schools by August 7. The students are to submit the completed assignments by August 18. The circular is also very particular about the content of the assignments.

“While allotting the assignment/project, it must be ensured by the subject teacher that words hurting religious sentiments related to caste, contradictory statement having double meaning, and name of god/goddess, etc should not be the part of the assignment/project,” it reads.

The detailed instructions for the assignments also include provisions for students who are not currently in Delhi and those whose families do not have access to digital devices.

“Students who are not in Delhi at present can also submit their completed assignments/ project reports through digital means in soft copy. All Heads of Schools must monitor and ensure that if the students have no digital device, the assignment /project to such students be alloted in hard copy by calling their parents at school,” the circular says.

Like the CBSE, the Delhi government also emphasised that this provision is just a “one-time opportunity being extended only in the current year in view of the unprecedented condition of Covid-19”.

