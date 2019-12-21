Students unhappy with CBSE date sheet, call out board on irregular preparation offs

CBSE Board exams 2020 to begin from February 15 (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image) CBSE Board exams 2020 to begin from February 15 (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2020: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released its date sheet for class 10, 12 board exams 2020, students and parents took to Twitter demanding changes in the schedule citing irregularities in allotment of preparatory holidays between important exams. Students allege that while there are too many offs in some subjects, there are too little preparatory holidays between others.

A majority of these requests are from students of the commerce stream. While most demand a change in the CBSE Board 2020 date sheet, some Twitter users have planned a mock date sheet. They recommend that CBSE give a fixed seven-day off between important subjects.

. @cbseindia29 @HRDMinistry @PMOIndia pls provide min 7 days break for every core subject exam. Need more time to adjust to new pattern, which has lot of 1 mark qns. Sample exam dates 20/02 Eng, 29/2 Accounts/Physics, 9/3 BST/Chemistry, 17/3 Maths, 25/3-Economics/Computer etc., — Anil Khadloya (@AnilKhadloya) December 15, 2019

Many have tagged the Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal as they demand a change.

@DrRPNishank @cbseindia29 @HRDMinistry#reply

4th March Marketing

5th March Accountancy

Sir? What is this! There is no gap in between marketing and Accountancy!!?? How shall i revise my broad syllabus of accountancy#cbse_datesheet — Harshit Tripathi (@Harshit19367837) December 18, 2019

cbse datesheet is not good for commerce students.There are three exams within 5 https://t.co/GxR1GesYlu,Music&https://t.co/ra41K783CT holiday between music n math. Plz change date of music exam.Itz a humble request @cbseindia29 @Minister_Edu @cbse @AllCBSENews @PrakashJavdekar — DivjotKaurBindra (@SoniaBindra4) December 17, 2019

Some are even claiming discontinued exams are included in the time table

@DrRPNishank @cbseindia29

Multimedia and Web Technology (067) paper is on Feb. 15, 2020 while this subject was discontinued by CBSE two years back. pic.twitter.com/lVF6rKyQ8t — Sunil Nehra (@sunilknehra) December 17, 2019

The Board is yet to react to any of these demands. CBSE, however, informed that this academic year, over 30,000 combination subjects have been opted for by students from both class 10 and 12 students.

Video | Board exams 2019: How to focus on studies and avoid distractions?

CBSE also stated that it has taken care that “students get sufficient time between the examination of main subjects” along with “Delhi University admission schedule” and “distribution of students in such a way that a large number of candidates do not reach any examination centre on any particular date” while preparing the date sheet.

