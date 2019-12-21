Follow Us:
Students unhappy with CBSE date sheet, call out board on irregular preparation offs

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2020: While students claim irregular distribution of preparatory holidays, CBSE said care has been taken to provide enough time for preparation. Students will appear for over 30,000 combinations of subjects this academic year.

CBSE, CBSE datesheet, cbse board exams, cbse.nic.in, cbse class 10, cbse class 12, board exam 2020, education news CBSE Board exams 2020 to begin from February 15 (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational image)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2020: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released its date sheet for class 10, 12 board exams 2020, students and parents took to Twitter demanding changes in the schedule citing irregularities in allotment of preparatory holidays between important exams. Students allege that while there are too many offs in some subjects, there are too little preparatory holidays between others.

A majority of these requests are from students of the commerce stream. While most demand a change in the CBSE Board 2020 date sheet, some Twitter users have planned a mock date sheet. They recommend that CBSE give a fixed seven-day off between important subjects.

Many have tagged the Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal as they demand a change.

Some are even claiming discontinued exams are included in the time table

The Board is yet to react to any of these demands. CBSE, however, informed that this academic year, over 30,000 combination subjects have been opted for by students from both class 10 and 12 students.

CBSE also stated that it has taken care that “students get sufficient time between the examination of main subjects” along with “Delhi University admission schedule” and “distribution of students in such a way that a large number of candidates do not reach any examination centre on any particular date” while preparing the date sheet.

