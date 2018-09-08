Students need to be encouraged into startup culture: AICTE

Representational image Representational image

There is a need to bring students into startup culture and to provide them a platform where they can convert their bright ideas into innovation, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe said on Friday. He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research 51st annual day at the NITTTR campus here. Sahasrabudhe said that the AICTE is not just a regulator but also a facilitator committed to improving the quality of technical education.

“There is a need to bring students into startup culture and to provide them a platform where they can convert their bright ideas into innovation,” he said here. “We should create a support system for students, including more internship or skill programme, to hone their skills,” he added.

The lack of resources and unemployment are the major challenges, Sahasrabudhe said, adding that we should focus on startups. The AICTE has made its own startup policy through which universities and colleges along with their normal courses will start entrepreneurship courses, he said. He said that lab and research centres should be opened for 24 hours for students so that they can do research and draw their ideas.

“The Indian students have a lot of potential, we just need to identify and channelise their ideas in the right direction,” he said. He shared his views on challenges faced by technical education in the country and appreciated the new initiatives and innovations being undertaken by this institute for technical teacher training to improve the quality of technical education. He assured the support of the AICTE to the institute towards qualitative improvement of technical education in the country.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd