Students march demanding jobs, funds for education

Hundreds of students and youth belonging to around 50 organisations Thursday marched from Red Fort to Parliament Street, hitting out at the government on unemployment and education.

The ‘Young India Adhikar March’, organised by the Young India Coordination Committee, comprised student and youth wings of political parties like the Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI-ML, among others.

Their demands included the immediate filling up of vacancies in government jobs; spending at least 10% of GDP on education; enactment of the ‘Rohith Act’ (named after Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula who committed suicide) to end discrimination in educational institutes; and instituting GSCASH in all campuses.

The rally saw students playing the dafli and marching with flags and banners. Several excited youngsters could also be seen lining up to take selfies with leaders such as Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani.

Among those at the rally was Hema Kandpal from Nainital, a student of Kumaon University. “There is no permanent teaching faculty in my college. For Chemistry, there is only one professor. We’re here to protest against this government,” she said.

Rabindra Kr Bedia from Jharkhand, who studies in J M College, said, “We don’t have sufficient teachers. The college is not well connected by public transport. How will we study and how will we get employed?” he said.

Rumela Deb, from North 24 Parganas in West Bengal and a student of Rishi Bankim Chandra College, said: “In the last three-four years, fee has increased dramatically. We have come here today to protest against this total attack on education.”

Members of Parliament such as DMK’s Kanimozhi, SP’s Dharmendra Yadav, JD(S)’s Danish Ali were also present at the rally. “We are here to take India back from this fascist government,” said Kanimozhi. Attacking the Centre, she said the government painted a “false picture of employment,” and was “intolerant of journalists, thinkers, students”.

SP’s Yadav said, “All youth organisations must come together…considering how the government has cheated people and mistreated universities.”

Mevani said: “The BJP came to power by garnering 31% votes. The 69% who didn’t vote for them have no reason to do so even now. But the 31% which voted for them is now completely shaken because of unemployment, GST, inflation, etc.”