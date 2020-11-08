Students from private schools joining state-run schools a heartening trend: Tamil Nadu Minister

The scenario of exodus from state government schools in the past has completely changed and a large number of students are flocking to state-run schools, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said. Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/ Representational

State-run schools have scripted history by attracting 5.18 lakh students from several private schools across Tamil Nadu, and this reverse exodus is a heartening trend, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

The scenario of exodus from state government schools in the past has completely changed and a large number of students are flocking to state-run schools, he said. “From a migration of about 20,000 to 50,000 students to private schools in the past, there has been a steep enrollment in our schools.

About 5.18 lakh students who opted out of several private schools have joined government schools,” the minister told reporters here. Claiming that state government schools have scripted “history in Tamil Nadu,” Sengottaiyan said, the reverse exodus on a massive scale took place during the tenure of chief minister K Palaniswami. “This is something that gives happiness,” he added.

The minister also claimed that several sections appreciated the curriculum of government schools, saying it was better than the curriculum of CBSE schools.

Sengottaiyan, who earlier participated in a programme organised to grant recognition to private schools in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts, said the state government was willing to issue orders granting permanent recognition status to private schools.

About 2,515 private schools across the state would soon be provided recognition, he added. The recognition which was extended year-on-year basis till last year, will be issued for two years from this year, he said.

