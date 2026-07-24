Students from 31 countries join Baroda’s MS University, Bangladesh tops international enrolments

According to data compiled by the university's Office of International Affairs, Bangladesh accounted for the largest share of international admissions with 23 students (Image via MSU/Upsclaed with AI)

Bangladesh has emerged as the largest source of international students at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda this academic year, with 23 students among 109 overseas admissions from 31 countries, underscoring the university’s growing appeal as a global higher education destination.

According to data compiled by the university’s Office of International Affairs, Bangladesh accounted for the largest share of international admissions with 23 students, followed by Tanzania (11), Sri Lanka (9), Mozambique (7), Botswana and Nepal at six each and Ghana and Myanmar at five each.

Students have also enrolled from a diverse range of countries, including Angola, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Djibouti, Eswatini, Gambia, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tajikistan, Uganda, the United States, Zambia and Zimbabwe.