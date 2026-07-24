Students from 31 countries join Baroda’s MS University, Bangladesh tops international enrolments

Bangladesh has emerged as the largest source of international students at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda this academic year, with 23 students among 109 overseas admissions from 31 countries, underscoring the university’s growing appeal as a global higher education destination.
According to data compiled by the university’s Office of International Affairs, Bangladesh accounted for the largest share of international admissions with 23 students, followed by Tanzania (11), Sri Lanka (9), Mozambique (7), Botswana and Nepal at six each and Ghana and Myanmar at five each.
Students have also enrolled from a diverse range of countries, including Angola, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Djibouti, Eswatini, Gambia, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tajikistan, Uganda, the United States, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The Faculty of Technology and Engineering emerged as the most sought-after destination, admitting 31 international students. It was followed by the Faculty of Science with 20 admissions, the Faculty of Performing Arts with 19, the Faculty of Arts with 17 and the Faculty of Education and Psychology with nine.
The Faculty of Family and Community Sciences and the Faculty of Social Work admitted five international students each, while the Faculty of Journalism and Communication enrolled two. The Faculty of Fine Arts admitted one international student.
Dr Ranjitsinh Devkar, In-charge Director of the Office of International Affairs, said the admissions reflected the university’s expanding international recognition and academic reputation.
“The admission of 109 students from 31 countries is a reflection of the growing global identity and academic attractiveness of The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. The Office of International Affairs remains committed to providing every international student with a welcoming, supportive and academically enriching environment,” he said, adding that the admission process is still underway and the number of international students is expected to increase further.
Professor Hitesh Raviya, Officer on Special Duty for Public Relations and Communication, said the presence of students from diverse countries enriches the university’s multicultural and intellectual environment.
He said the growing international academic engagement carries forward the educational vision of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, who viewed education as a powerful instrument for social progress and human development.
The university said the increasing international enrolment reinforces its standing as an inclusive institution with global outreach and reflects the international recognition received by its academic programmes, faculty and campus culture. It has welcomed the incoming students and expressed hope that they will “actively participate in its academic, cultural and institutional life” while in India.