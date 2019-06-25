Students for Panjab University dissolved, members join SOI

Written by Jaspreet Singh

The founding members of the Students for Panjab University (SFPU) dissolved the party and joined hands with the Students Organistion of India (SOI) at Panjab University on Monday. The SFPU was in alliance with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the student council polls last year.

One of the founding members of the SFPU, Ishaan Sharma, joined the SOI along with 30 other students. He was welcomed to the party by Chandigarh SOI president, Iqbalpreet Singh and other senior party leaders, including Chetan Chaudhary, Devak Soni and Sidharth Malhotra.

Ishaan Sharma said, “I’m very happy to join a party that practices a moderate approach. We are here to break pretentious left-versus-right narrative. SOI president is my dear friend. The organisation stands for its workers and leaders.”

Iqbalpreet Singh said, “It will be a great partnership. Ishaan is an old student of the PU and has been representing the varsity for long. He and the other members of the SFPU will be of great help for us and our ideology. The SOI keeps a friendly atmosphere in the party, which boosts strong ties among the members.”

