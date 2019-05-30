In a first, Punjab govt organises social studies melas in schools

Thirteen-year-old Diya of class students does not like social studies subject because it requires a lot of cramming of history, geography and civics. For her, it is quite a boring subject and she tends to forget the crammed things just after few days only. But suddenly she started liking it and even telling how this boring subject has become interesting for her now.

“I have made a model of ‘layers of Earth’ by using clay and colours to display it in the Social Studies (SST) fair and while making it, I understand the complete concept about the subject that planet has five layers and what we call these. Now I know the spellings of these layers which are Troposphere, Stratosphere, Mesosphere, Thermosphere, and Exosphere,” said Diya, a student of class 8 Government Senior Secondary School Mand.

This change happened because Diya participated in the ‘SST Melas’ (fairs) organised in her school on Monday. “I have decided now that if I would not be able to remember anything of SST, I will practice it practically by making a model on my notebook or with some other way,” said confident Diya.

For the first time, ‘SST’ fairs were organised in all the government schools of Punjab. The students from class 6 to 10 are participating in it under ‘Parho Punjab’ project. And every school would organise it for one day from May 27 to May 29 as per their convenience. State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has given 10 themes to organise such fairs where models of SST prepared by students themselves are being displayed to understand the concepts of the subject.

Education department officials said that to make subjects easy for the students’ several activities are being designed. They feel that like Diya, most of the students of the government schools of Punjab feel that teaching-learning process of SST has always been a boring affair.

Also barring this year, SST was a subject which used to witness the highest number of failed students along with English subject in class 10 Punjab School Education Board exams.

Then students put up the projects of a ‘desert’, a ‘Volcano’, the ‘Supreme Court’, ‘wind mill, ‘globe’, maps, working models, 3D charts, basic skills, quiz competitions, role of economics in human life, water cycle, water recharging etc.

“Our result in SST used to be poor because it was just like reading and remembering History, Geography, Civics and Economics. With the practical models, students find the subject interesting and they were very enthusiastic while making models by using clays, charts, sand, and other material,” said a senior teacher of a government school.

District mentor of English and SST subjects under Parho Punjab, Chander Shekhar, said that enthusiasm among the students is so high that they are teaching the visiting teachers and area people to the meals about SST concepts which is a really encouraging for us.

“To make this subject students-friendly, we have for the first time, organised SST fairs across Punjab and the impact of these fairs is remarkable on the students,” said Harpreet Kaur, State Coordinator English/Social Studies, adding that practical models made things easier for them. Earlier only science and math subjects fairs used to be put up to understand the concepts of the subject.