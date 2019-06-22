Now, students failing in Class 9, 11 can appear in Goa board exams

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday gave its approval to a proposal to allow students who have failed in Class 9 and 11 to appear in board examinations.

“The board has decided to allow students detained in Class 9 and 11 to appear for supplementary examinations even if they failed in more than two subjects. While studying in Class 10, 12, the students will get a chance to clear their papers,” said Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairman Ramkrishna Samant.

“Even if the students fail to clear their supplementary papers, they will be allowed to appear in their board examinations. The students have to clear their papers within two years. If they fail, they have to start afresh,” the board chairman said.

Meanwhile, the Goa board has also decided to introduce astronomy and biotechnology as optional subjects in Class 9 and 11.

The board supplementary examination has already begun and will conclude on June 21, 2019. Around 1,500 students have registered for supplementary examinations this year. A total of 17,829 students appeared for the HSSC examination this year, of which 15,616 passed and 2,210 failed.

The Goa Board conducts yearly examinations at the secondary and the senior secondary levels in the state.