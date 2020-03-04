Students demand lenient marking in CBSE class 12 Physics exam, online petition goes viral

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam was held on March 2. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar / Representational image) CBSE Class 12 Physics exam was held on March 2. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar / Representational image)

CBSE class 12 Physics: Students who appeared for the class 12 Physics exam have started an online petition for lenient marking at change.org. The exam was conducted on March 2 and as of March 4, the petition had received over 97,000 signatures. Students are also taking to Twitter and appealing to the Board with the hashtag ‘#CBSEPhysics’

The petition asked CBSE to be ‘liberal’ with the “students’ future” as the exam had left many “disappointed”. It mentions, “This is not fair as the previous batches had the moderation policy and the succeeding batches would have a reduction in the syllabus.” It adds, “The questions were very tricky and it was a very difficult paper. CBSE should have given more time to prepare for such a tough subject. We are all extremely disappointed.”

12 th class physics paper was very tough.Totally unexpected

No devices

Only numericals – typical n hard.

5 marks questions were deadly

Set 3 was very much tricky .We expect lineant checking and grace marking

if not plz reconduct the exm #CBSEphysicshttps://t.co/dt2AOGAZLx — Sanya wadhwa😎 (@Sanyawadhwa7) March 3, 2020

As reported by indianexpress.com earlier, experts had found the exam to be more difficult than previous years. This year, the exam pattern had changed and the 20 questions for one mark each were found to be difficult by students. Pradeep Paul from Genesis Global School had said, “Since this was the first time that one mark questions were to be introduced, the hope was that they would be easier.”

Talking to indianexpress.com, CBSE official commented, “Observation schedules are sent to all schools and as per the protocol, schools can raise their objections within 24 hours of the exam. The observations are put forth to subject experts before finalising a marking scheme.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd