Students claim four-mark question out of syllabus in CBSE class 10 Hindi exam

Students coming out of CBSE exam. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / Representational image) Students coming out of CBSE exam. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / Representational image)

Students are claiming that a four-mark question in today’s Class 10 Hindi exam for Course A was out of the syllabus. The question was there in set 2 and 3 of today’s exam. In the question, students were asked to explain a raas with an example. However, many claim that these were not the ones prescribed in the syllabus.

Arvind Kumar, PGT Hindi from VidyaGyan, a Bulandhahar-based school, said, “Students had six ras in their syllabus but in set 3 they were asked about ‘adbhut ras‘ and in set 2 about ‘vibhats raas‘. None of these raas were part of the six prescribed for students.” He added, “While there was choice in these questions, but it negates the point of a choice as students had to go for the other question.”

In video| Why is 95% common in CBSE?

No error was spotted in the set 1 question paper which students found to be rather difficult. Abhinav Shukla, a student who appeared for the exam today, said, “While there was no out of syllabus question in set 1, however, its grammar section was comparatively more difficult than rest of the two sets.”

Students were asked to write essays on plastic mukt Bharat (plastic free Bharat) and importance of mother tongue or matrubhasha. The essays were the same for all the sets of course A.

For Course B, Yamini Pradhan from Genesis Global School said the exam was easy but lengthy for students to complete in time. In course B, no errors were found.

The CBSE spokesperson did not respond to questions by indianexpress.com.

On several anomalies that occurred last year, the Board had informed that CBSE appoints a committee to evaluate every exam and discuss question papers. If any anomaly is found then students will be compensated.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted class 10 Hindi course A and B exams today – February 29 across India barring the violence-affected areas of Delhi.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in theory as well as in the internal assessment. Science is the next major exam for class 10 students that will be held on March 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd