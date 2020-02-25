West Bengal Madhyamik exam: Students caught while filming maths question paper

Several students have been suspended. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational) Several students have been suspended. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

Two candidates were caught red-handed while allegedly trying to click question papers of mathematics in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on the fifth day of the Madhyamik examination on Monday.

According to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), four candidates were held with mobiles — three of them in North Dinajpur and one in Jalpaiguri district — and their candidature will be cancelled.

The two candidates who were caught trying to film the question paper for circulation on WhatsApp are Mohammed Saheb and Asif Raja Ansari at Tithpukur High School.

Mobile phones were seized from five Madhyamik examinees in Malda and North 24 Parganas districts last Wednesday. The authorities have suspended the Internet in some areas near schools spread over 42 blocks of the state to prevent malpractices.

During the first three days of the examination, purported images of Bengali, English and geography question papers were shared on WhatsApp shortly after the start of the exams, but the board claimed there was no leak of the question paper.

Earlier, question paper of the first language (Bengali) allegedly went viral in an hour after the commencement of the Madhyamik or the class 10 examination. The examination began around 11.45 am and the question paper, according to parents, surfaced in the social media around 1 pm. The examination concluded at 3 pm.

