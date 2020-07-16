Students can fill online FYJC forms from July 26; mock practice begins today

Meanwhile, registration of schools will begin by July 22 followed by their verification, according to the new schedule. (Representational) Meanwhile, registration of schools will begin by July 22 followed by their verification, according to the new schedule. (Representational)

Students wishing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC), Class XI for the academic year 2020-21 will be able to register themselves in the online admission process from July 26 onwards. For the first time, mock practice forms will be made available to students from Thursday, which will be later deleted when actual form filling starts.

Admissions are being conducted online in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur through the official website pune.11thadmission.org.in.

The Deputy Director of Education, Pune region, said that though a probable schedule for the Class XI online admission was announced on July 1, dates had to be changed due to the lockdown imposed in Mumbai, Pune and some other parts of the state. As a precautionary measure, the schedule has been revised. It was also essential to provide detailed training to guidance centres, secondary schools, students and parents.

Meanwhile, registration of schools will begin by July 22 followed by their verification, according to the new schedule. Students need to apply for Class XI admission from July 26. To register, the students are required to fill Part 1 of the application with the help of their parents. The students need to ensure that the Part 1 of forms is approved and can get this checked by schools or guidance centres. Schools and guidance centres need to complete the verification process of details filled in Part 1 by calling students on July 27.

After the Class X results of the Maharashtra State Board are declared, the students will be given details about how and when to fill Part 2 or the preference form for admissions. Fresh admission forms, Part I and II, will also be accepted. A phone number has been released by the DyDE for any help regarding the same: 020-26114715.

To ensure that students don’t make mistakes while filling up the application forms, they are encouraged to practice filling forms on the website before July 24, after which the data will be deleted. Students should check the facility mock.demo.registration between July 16 and 24 to practice filling forms.

