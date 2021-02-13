Students can choose JEE Main exam date to avoid clash with board exams: NTA

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main aspirants to choose the dates on which they wish to appear for the engineering entrance exam. The facility is being offered as the JEE Main May attempt is coinciding with several state and CBSE board exams. For this, the agency will reopen the application forms in May.

NTA in an official notice said, “It has been brought to the notice of NTA by the candidates appearing in JEE Main that 12th class exams 2021 conducted by CBSE and various state boards are going to be held during this period. Keeping in view the interest of candidates and to avoid any clash between the two exams, the NTA will open the application form of JEE Main 2021 from May 3 to 12 for the May session.”

Asking candidates to inform the NTA about their class 12 roll number and name of the board, the NTA said that students will be required to provide information under “whether appearing for board exam on any of the dates” and select the date in their application form so that there is no clash of their schedule. The JEE Main May attempt will be held on May 24, 25. 26, 27, and 28.

This year, the JEE Main will be held in four attempts. The session-1 or February session will be held from February 23 to 26. The admit card for the same has been released already. The next session will be held from March 15 to 18 and then the April session will be held from April 27 to 30.

For this year, due to the pandemic, the JEE Main exam will have internal options. Students will be given 30 questions of which they will have to attempt only 25, per section. Just like last year, this year too, the board exam criteria has been relaxed. This means, candidates will get admissions based on their JEE Main result and just have to pass the board exams. Earlier a minimum of 75 per cent marks was minimum requirement to seek admissions.