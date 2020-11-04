Student tests positive on day schools reopen in Uttarakhand

As a precautionary measure, the school has been closed for three days. (Representational image)

A Class 12 student at a government aided-school in Uttarakhand’s Almora district tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday — the day the state government decided to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12.

“The student was asymptomatic and his temperature was normal at the entrance of the school. Later, his family informed the school authorities that his uncle and aunt tested positive. Subsequently, the student also tested positive,” said H B Chand, Chief Education Officer, Almora,

“There were 15 other students in his classroom. Directions were issued for their tests too. The school has been closed for three days,” Chand said.

