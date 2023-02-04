Student spots mistake in science book, Balbharati to correct error

Gaurav Shukla, a Class X student of a BMC-run Mumbai public school (MPS), was felicitated by the civic body on Friday for spotting an error in his science textbook, resulting in the Balbharati, the state textbook bureau, deciding to correct the mistake in the next print.

A 16-year-old student of Sai Baba Path MPS, which teaches the state board curriculum in F South ward (Parel), Gaurav noticed the mistake on page 81 of his science 2 textbook’s chapter 8 in a chart on amino acids. “Only one of those mentioned in the chart was amino acid. The rest were not. When I realised this, I first checked with my teacher and also did a thorough search on the Internet. I am glad that my school and class teacher Chaya Shelke ma’am encouraged me.”

Gaurav sent an email to the Balbharati on December 17, last year, and received a response from them on February 2.

The letter by Balbharati, addressed to Gaurav, congratulates him. “The said error was presented to the committee members of the subject. As per their report the error identified by you is correct. It will be corrected appropriately in the next print of the textbooks,” the letter said.

A resident of Sewri, Gaurav is the youngest son of a taxi driver. “They have not only accepted the mistake but are also going to correct it. This has boosted my confidence,” said Gaurav, who plans to pursue science for higher education, preferably in the engineering sector.

His school’s principal, Amardeep Gajbhiye, recalled the day Gaurav had approached him after identifying the error. “He was speaking with such conviction. When enquired with the subject teacher, I came to know that Gaurav may be right… but Balbharti textbooks are published in consultation with experts. While we were confused about what to do, Gaurav was ready with his Internet search… we then we decided to support him.” He added the textbook has been in use for the last three years.