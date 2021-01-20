Student Speak: ‘Keeping calm during pandemic helped me score 95.4% marks in CBSE exams’

— written by Ibrahim Mithiborwala

While growing up, my mother used to tell me that ‘all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.’ I understood the true meaning and importance of this saying in my 12th grade when the pandemic affected the board exams. There were times when I used to get extremely stressed out because of the hectic schedule. I used to spend hours buried in my textbooks and do almost nothing else.

After a while, I knew I had to change my schedule because even though I devoted all my time to preparation, I hardly felt confident or ready for the approaching exam.

I developed an interest in basketball and played the game every day for an hour. This helped me to calm my nerves and rejuvenate my energy and motivation.

The hostel environment also helped me to stay focused. Seeing my peers going through the same situation gave me a sense of comfort. We used to help each other and I learned that explaining a concept to your friends helps you understand it completely.

I had enjoyed the practical scope the IP subject had to offer. While I believe that examination would have been an excellent way to test how much I had learned throughout the year, I did not get an opportunity. Business studies, on the other hand, is a subject with an elaborate theoretical spectrum. Throughout the year, our teachers came up with catchy acronyms and tricks to help us remember all the important points. Assimilating this subject was time consuming and I feel an examination would have done justice to the efforts put in. But both these exams were cancelled.

I was pretty confident after I had written each of my three papers but when it was revealed that the result of two of my papers depended on the remaining three, doubt started to creep in. My parents, teachers, and friends played a huge role in keeping my anxiety at bay and I am forever thankful to them for that.

The only advice we received from our seniors and teachers was to solve as many past papers as possible and also time themselves for each paper. This helped me in building confidence and also aided me with time management. Shying away from doubts never helped anyone. Our teachers were always ready to help. Procrastination is a universal enemy and any person who aspires to score well in the board examination should keep pushing themselves to practice day to day learning. Lastly, peace of mind is the key to success. Panic only makes things worse.

Even as the pandemic had affected my boards, I concentrated on my higher education goals. Like many other commerce students, I had resolved to become a chartered accountant. So, I joined the classes which were conducted on an online platform. Being new to the online teaching mechanism and away from the traditional methods, it seemed a little difficult to study due to a lack of personalized touch and interaction with the teachers. Regardless of that, I had focused on my upcoming Foundation Level Exam which was to be held in the month of November.

Then came the awaited Board results and I scored 95.4 per cent which was the result of the hard work and unconditional support of my parents and teachers.

— Mithiborwala was a student of VIBGYOR High- Vadodara batch 2019-2020.