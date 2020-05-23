Student groups take opposite stands on term-end exams

Both ABVP and NSUI against open book exams (Express Photo) Both ABVP and NSUI against open book exams (Express Photo)

At a time when universities are still undecided on the timing of their term-end examination, the two major student groups, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students Union of India (NSUI), have taken an opposite stand on the issue.

The NSUI, backed by Congress, has urged universities to promote all intermediate year students without an exam and pass all final year students based on their “past performance with 10 per cent extra marks”. The latter has been justified on the claim that “students improve their performance in the final year”. NSUI has submitted a memorandum to over 20 universities since the first week of March.

ABVP launched a Twitter campaign Friday opposing NSUI’s stand and called for universities to explore “different modes” of conducting the examination, instead of promoting everyone.

However, the right-wing student group also warned against online examination as it discriminates a section of students without access to the internet or digital device.

“We want the institutions to assess students through some form of examination, whether that happens now or a few months from now. The reason why we are insisting on this is that the industry will be hesitant in employing graduating students who have been promoted without an exam,” said Nidhi Tripathi, National General Secretary, ABVP.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released broad guidelines for universities and higher education institutions on holding exams and it gives everyone the freedom to decide the mode of examination based on their respective circumstances.

Delhi University, for instance, will hold open book examination online, a decision that has met with resistance from the student community since many do not have robust internet connectivity or a dedicated digital device.

