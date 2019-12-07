Student exam boycott gets JNUTA support

Teachers have hit out at the JNU administration over the hike in hostel fee. Archive Teachers have hit out at the JNU administration over the hike in hostel fee. Archive

After the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) decided to go ahead with boycott of examinations to protest hostel fee hike, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) Friday lent them support saying they could not participate in the “mockery” made by the administration’s attempt at “farcical completion” of the semester.

The JNU administration, meanwhile, issued its fifth warning letter to students, saying they would be failed or get “very poor grades”.

In Friday’s general body meeting (GBM), the JNUTA noted, “The struggle of students is an integral part of the larger national struggle in defence of a public education accessible to all, and of the struggle to challenge and end the misrule of Professor M Jagadesh Kumar… Advancing both these struggles is as much the concern of teachers as it is of students.”

They “condemned the concerted and illegal attempt of the JNU administration to manufacture and notify a schedule for end-semester examinations across all centres and schools, and to browbeat teachers”.

“… The administration, under leadership of the V-C, is seeking to achieve a farcical completion of the semester with the sole intent of intimidating and penalising thousands of students. This is unacceptable to teachers; they cannot participate in this mockery,” the GBM decided.

Meanwhile, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar Friday said, “Since schools and centres will make every effort to conduct end-semester exams, students are advised not to fall prey to the misleading boycott calls given by some agitating students”.

“It should be noted that those who do not write the end-semester exams will get very poor grades or fail in the course. Such students are also not eligible to be considered for ‘zero semester’ unless they fulfil relevant eligibility criteria. Moreover, students who do not write the end- semester exam may find the academic duration of their program much longer,” he added.

