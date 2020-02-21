Student elections: IIT-B condemns targeting of candidates on social media

The general elections of the student body, administered by students themselves, are completely an internal matter of IIT-Bombay, said the statement. (Express) The general elections of the student body, administered by students themselves, are completely an internal matter of IIT-Bombay, said the statement. (Express)

Days after two students contesting for IIT-Bombay general elections were targeted on social media by alleged right wing groups, the institute finally broke its silence and condemned the involvement of “certain anonymous and pseudo-anonymous social media handles”.

The general elections of the student body, administered by students themselves, are completely an internal matter of IIT-Bombay, said the statement. “The involvement of outside individuals and organisations is not allowed and is highly deplorable as the elections are contested only on the basis of substantive issues pertaining to our students. Notwithstanding above, certain anonymous and pseudo-anonymous social media handles attempted to sully the reputation of the electioneering process by targeting certain candidates and even the institute officials,” it added.

The dean of student affairs, professor T Kundu, was days earlier called “autocratic” by a Twitter handle. Hours before the general elections that took place on Sunday, certain student groups used social media to target two contesting candidates. Of the two candidates, one candidate, Zakir Hussain, won.

