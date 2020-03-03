Reports of alleged paper leak in Maharashtra SSC exam circulate on social media

MSBSHSE conducted first SSC exam today, (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi / Representational image) MSBSHSE conducted first SSC exam today, (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi / Representational image)

— Written By Alifiya Nalwala

Despite Maharashtra state education board’s claims of tightening security and stringent anti-copying measures during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, reports of a paper leak came in from MuktaiNagar in Jalgaon district. The first exam was conducted on Tuesday.

According to the rumours, which have gone viral on social media groups, the alleged incident took place in a school in Kurha-Kakoda area where students were writing the Marathi language paper.

The alleged incident came to light when a student came out of the exam centre with the question paper on his mobile phone and started looking for the answers. However, there is no clarity on the time of the incident since the exams begin at 10:30 am and the paper is handed out 10 minutes prior to the exam.

Also, the board has restricted the use of mobile phones inside exam centres. Therefore, it’s not clear how a student could possess a mobile phone inside the exam hall.

Shakuntala Kale, Chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said she also received information about the rumours. “We cannot say anything at the moment. A team from the concerned divisional board has gone to the exam centre to investigate. Once they submit a report, we can come to know if any exam malpractice or paper leak has occurred. If there is anything of the sort then a police case will be registered by the concerned officials,” she said.

In the last few years, board officials have been sending question papers in packets of 25 to be opened directly in classrooms, just ten minutes before exams. This practice was started following a series of paper leaks in the Class 12 exams two years ago.

A total of 17,65,898 candidates have registered for the Secondary School Certificate examinations starting today in Maharashtra. This year, the board has issued strict instructions to follow entry timings.

