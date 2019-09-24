Strong support for panel’s V-C pick: ‘NLSIU deserves well-qualified academic’

One of the reasons there has been a groundswell of support on the campus of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) — from a large section of students, faculty and alumni — for a young professor, chosen by an expert committee to be the new vice-chancellor, is a sense of a drop in teaching standards at NLSIU.

The credentials of Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy (44) as an academic — Rhodes scholar at Oxford University and B R Ambedkar visiting professor of Indian constitutional law at Columbia Law School — are key factors driving the hope for a revival in the academic spirit seen at the institution in the 1990s and up to a decade ago.

“NLSIU deserves a well qualified academic as its vice-chancellor. Teaching quality has suffered due to indifference at various levels,” said a teaching professional associated with NLSIU.

“We believe he is highly suited to lead NLSIU due to his excellent academic credentials, and also since he is a former student, he has a close understanding of the spirit and ethos of NLSIU,” the Student Bar Association stated.

Krishnaswamy, currently a law professor at Azim Premji University, has earlier taught at Pembroke College in Oxford, NLSIU, and West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences.

The author of the book ‘Democracy and Constitutionalism in India’ (2009), Krishnaswamy cites constitutional law, legal education, legal theory, intellectual property law and administrative law as his chief areas of interest.

He is the co-founder of the Centre for Law and Policy Research in Bengaluru along with his wife, senior advocate Jayna Kothari. He is a frequent contributor of articles and opinion for publications in India and has been published in The Indian Express as well. Krishnaswamy’s appointment as V-C was opposed by some of the 20 members of the executive council at NLSIU, especially members from Bar associations and veteran faculty at the university, citing his young age and lack of experience.

Chairman of Karnataka State Bar Council K B Naik, a member of the executive council, said, “I have disputed the appointment since the juniormost person has been picked.”