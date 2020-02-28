Strict action will be taken if any private university found selling fake degrees: HP education minister

Complaints against two HP-based varsities for selling fake degrees (Representational image) Complaints against two HP-based varsities for selling fake degrees (Representational image)

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Thursday said strict action will be taken against any private university found selling fake degrees.

Speaking in the state assembly, he said the University Grants Commission (UGC) had received a complaint alleging that 18 private universities, including two in Himachal Pradesh, were selling fake degrees.

The state principal secretary (education) forwarded this letter to the HP Private Institutions Regulatory Commission for a probe, the minister said.

Bhardwaj said no evidence has been provided in this letter and the state police is probing the matter. Strict action will be taken if any university is found selling fake degrees.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri had pointed out that there were reports about the involvement of two private universities of the state in a fake degree scam.

