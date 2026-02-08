Stress does not begin in exam hall, it builds gradually

– Ganesh Kohli

Every year, as board exams draw closer, something subtle begins to shift in the lives of students. Long before the first paper is written, the pressure quietly settles in. Sleep becomes lighter. Conversations at home turn increasingly result-focused. Classrooms feel heavier, even when the syllabus remains the same.

This stress rarely announces itself loudly. More often, it shows up as tiredness, withdrawal, irritability, or a quiet loss of motivation. And by the time adults notice, the pressure has often already peaked. What if we looked at exam stress not as a last-minute crisis, but as something that builds gradually and can be addressed early, with intention?

What stresses students other than exams

Data from the IC3 Institute’s Student Well-Being Pulse Report 2025, based on responses from over 8,500 students across India, makes one thing clear: exam-related stress is not confined to the examination period itself. Academic performance and anxiety about the future already dominate students’ emotional lives.

Nearly one in five students identifies academic performance as their primary source of stress, while one in six reports stress linked to future career uncertainty. As board exams approach, these pressures intensify, turning marks into symbols of identity rather than indicators of learning.

Equally telling is the emotional impact. Around one in four students says they rarely or never feel calm, and one in five reports low motivation or excitement signals of emotional fatigue rather than temporary nervousness. Stress, in other words, does not arrive suddenly with the exam timetable. It accumulates quietly, often unnoticed.

The silence around stress

One of the most concerning findings from the report is not just how many students feel stressed, but how few speak about it to adults. When students are distressed, they are most likely to turn to friends, followed by family. Teachers, school counselors, and administrators are among the least accessed sources of support. Nearly 40% of students do not know where to go within their school for mental health support, and close to 60% feel uncomfortable or unsure about approaching school staff.

Story continues below this ad

This tells us something important: many students are coping alone, even when support systems technically exist. Silence is often mistaken for strength. In reality, it is frequently a sign of uncertainty or fear of being misunderstood.

When pressure becomes exhaustion

Exam stress is not only emotional but it is physical as well. The report highlights widespread sleep deprivation, particularly among senior students. Nearly three out of four Grade 12 students do not get the recommended 7–8 hours of sleep on school nights.

The biggest disruptors of sleep are not just long study hours, but academic overload and persistent overthinking, followed closely by late-night screen use. Over time, poor sleep fuels emotional exhaustion, weakens concentration, and reduces resilience precisely when students need clarity and balance.

Many students continue to attend classes, complete assignments, and appear “fine.” But functioning is not the same as coping. Fatigue becomes normalised, and stress blends into routine.

Story continues below this ad

The role of uncertainty

A recurring theme across the data is lack of clarity. More than half of surveyed students report either not receiving structured career guidance or being unsure whether such guidance exists in their school.

When students don’t understand how their academic choices connect to future possibilities, exams start to feel like final judgments rather than stepping stones. This uncertainty adds emotional weight to every test, every comparison, every result.

The data also shows the other side of this picture. Students who receive structured guidance report greater confidence, stronger academic focus, and lower anxiety. Early clarity reduces late panic. When direction is present, pressure softens.

Moving from reaction to intention

If stress builds slowly, prevention must begin early. For schools, this means recognising emotional cues as seriously as academic ones. Short, regular check-ins rather than one-off interventions helps to identify students who appear steady on the surface but are struggling internally. Making support visible, approachable, and normal is as important as making it available.

Story continues below this ad

For parents, early intervention often begins with listening. The data suggests pressure increases when conversations focus only on outcomes. Asking questions like “How are you feeling about this phase?” or “What feels most overwhelming right now?” creates space for honesty before anxiety hardens into fear.

For counselors and educators, accessibility matters. Students are more likely to seek help when adults consistently signal patience, confidentiality, and understanding especially during high-pressure months.

And for students, recognising early signals of persistent tiredness, emotional numbness, withdrawal is crucial. The report shows that students themselves value physical activity, peer connection, and supportive adults, but often lack structured opportunities to act on these needs within school environments.

A shared responsibility

Exam stress is not a failure of resilience in students. It is the outcome of systems that prioritise performance while underestimating emotional load. Preventing it does not require dramatic measures. It requires attention, timing, and intention. It asks adults to slow down before reacting, to notice before advising, and to support before pressure peaks.

Story continues below this ad

As exam season approaches, the opportunity before us is not only to prepare students academically, but to walk alongside them calmly and consciously through a period that shapes how they see themselves long after the results are declared. When parents, schools, counselors, and students move together with intention rather than urgency, pressure loses its grip. And in that space, learning, confidence, and well-being can coexist.

(The author is the founder of the IC3 movement).