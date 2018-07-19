Steps in place to check recurrence of CBSE paper leak: Prakash Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

The CBSE has taken steps to check recurrence of paper leaks after disaffiliating schools concerned for compromising with the sanctity of exams, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said Thursday. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts 14 types of examinations which are taken by 1.5 crore students, Javadekar said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

“The Board is examining various options to ensure that such incidents (leakage of question papers) do not recur. The government has constituted a High-Powered Committee (HPC) to examine the entire system of conducting Class X and Class XII examinations conducted by the CBSE. The Committee has recently submitted its report,” Javadekar said. He said six complaints were lodged with Delhi Police after leakage of two papers – Economics of Class XII on March 26 and Mathematics on Class X on March 28 for investigating the matter and nabbing culprits.

“The Delhi Police has informed the Board that a Centre Superintendent of an exam centre in Una, Himachal Police, his two accomplices as well as a Bank Officer of the custodian Bank were arrested for leaking the class X Maths and class XII Economics paper,” the minister said. The principal and two teachers of Mother Khazani Convent School in Delhi along with the owner of Easy Coaching Institute were arrested in Delhi for leaking the Class X Maths paper. The CBSE has disaffiliated the schools concerned for compromising with the sanctity of the examination, he said. The minister said steps are being taken to ensure that the guilty are punished while exams are made foolproof. In reply to a supplementary, the minister said steps are also being taken to make exams stress free for students.

