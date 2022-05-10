Stephen’s told to ‘abide’ by Delhi University’s decision

Maintaining its stand on the matter, Delhi University (DU) Registrar Vikas Gupta Monday wrote to St Stephen’s College Principal John Varghese asking him to “abide” by the decision of the university and hold admissions to general seats only on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score.

DU and Stephen’s have gone head to head on the matter of holding interviews for all candidates. While DU’s Academic Council (AC) had decided that all undergraduate admissions, including in minority colleges, will be done solely on the basis of CUET, St Stephen’s had said it will give 85% weightage to CUET and 15% weightage to interviews.

On Monday, Gupta wrote to Principal John Varghese saying, “This is with reference to your email dated April 20, 2022, regarding admission process for the session 2022-23 at St Stephen’s College. In this regard, I am to inform that the admission policy, as approved by Academic Council of University of Delhi, is applicable to all colleges (Constituent/ Affiliated) of University of Delhi.” He said as per admission policy, admissions for the session 2022-23 will be on the basis of CUET 2022 scores, conducted by the National Testing Agency.

“With regard to your college, taking note of the fact that it is a minority institution (for candidates belonging to the Christian community), the university has decided that 50% of open seats shall be filled solely on the basis of merit of CUET score. However, remaining 50% seats for minority candidates shall be filled on the basis of combined merit of 85% weightage to the CUET score and 15% weightage to the interview to be conducted by St Stephen’s College,” Gupta wrote.

“There must be a single merit list for admission of candidates belonging to Christian community regardless of any denominations/sub-sects/ sub-categories within the Christian minority community. In view of the above, you are required to abide by the admission policy as detailed… which is applicable for admission of students in St Stephen’s College for the session 2022-23,” he said.

Principal John Varghese did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.

Asked what DU would do if Stephen’s does not abide by the decision, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, “Our decision is made. They will have to follow it; they have no option. We have taken enough time and consulted educationists and taken legal advice before coming to this decision. We have to protect the larger interest of our students.”

Singh said that since the communication dated April 20 from the college, there had been no informal or formal talks with Varghese and the decision was taken by DU authorities.

Earlier, in response to Stephen’s request to hold interviews for all candidates, DU had told the college they could do so for minority seats but not for general seats. In his press note on April 20, however, Varghese had said they won’t reconsider their decision to hold interviews for admissions to all student categories , as “there shall be no discrimination between minority and non-minority applicants” in this regard. “This is the admission process — time-tested, proven and guaranteed through a landmark judgment delivered by the highest court of the land — that will be followed for admission to the College,” he had said.