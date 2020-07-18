Staying off social media helped higher secondary topper Srotasree Ray

West Bengal 12th topper West Bengal 12th topper

West Bengal HS result 2020: Srotasree Ray who topped the West Bengal Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik exam this year with 499 marks (99.80 per cent) had secured only 80 per cent marks in her selection test conducted three months ago. The reason behind the significant improvement in marks, according to Srotasree, was staying away from her smartphone and social media.

“After the poor show in the selection test for class 12 exams, my parents advised me to stay away from the smartphone and it worked. I was so addicted to social media that I could not concentrate on a topic. After the selection test result, I decided to bid adieu to the smartphone and social media world, and it helped me to score well,” she said.

Srotasree appeared for three papers only, where she scored Mathematics- 100, English- 99, Bengali- 92, while for the rest three papers- Physics, Chemistry and Statistics, she was awarded 100, as per the rule set by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) to award marks on the cancelled exams. According to Srotasree, “I can’t be sure of securing 100 marks if I had appeared, but would definitely score well.”

The 18-year-old now aims for the upcoming JEE Main, and is following her Higher Secondary books and notes, suggestions provided by the tutor, including the NCERT books, and the online mock test series from a coaching institute. Srotasree does not follow any online platform, though it has become a norm during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am not sure of getting into IIT, but if I get a good rank, I will opt for Computer Science from NIT Tiruchirappalli,” Srotasree said. The girl had also appeared for WBJEE, the result of which will be announced soon.

The daughter of teachers, Srotasree followed her parents’ guidance, apart from school and private tutors for the Uccha Madhyamik preparation. Her father Bitan Chandra Ray is a Maths teacher, and his tuition helped her to score a centum in Maths. For the remaining Science subjects, the topper had private tutors and for the language papers she relied on school tuitions and her mother’s guidance.

Though the council has not officially released the merit list, four students including the topper from Kolkata secured the 499 marks, 99.80 per cent. The others are Gourab Mondal, Arpan Mondal from Bankura, and Aikya Banerjee from Hooghly.

The pass percentage recorded was at 90.13 per cent, which is an all-time high in the history of higher secondary examinations. Last year’s pass percentage was 86.29 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd