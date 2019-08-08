States, UTs to play important role in framing draft New Education Policy: HRD minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ chaired the meeting of Secretaries of Higher and Technical Education of States and Union Territories to discuss the draft New Education Policy (NEP) here on Thursday, August 8.

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that states have a very important role in the new education policy and there should be more brainstorming before framing the new education policy. He added that the education policy is for the whole country and everyone’s participation in the country’s policy should be ensured.

The Union Minister said that the draft National Education Policy is the result of detailed consultations with all stakeholders in the last 4 years. The aim of the National Education Policy is to bring reforms in the Indian education system so that India can play a major role in the global knowledge system.

He further said that there are many provisions in this draft which will give a new direction to education sector of the country.

Advertising

In the draft NEP, provisions like the restructuring of higher education, promotion of research by the National Research Foundation, promotion of Indian languages, bringing more financial resources in this area and promoting more autonomy in the higher education system have been made for the holistic development of education.

Emphasising on research, the minister said that the research is the foundation for the development of any country and India will again become a world leader by giving boost to research in the country.

Nishank said that higher education today needs to be more employable, research oriented, innovative, technology-oriented and accountable, so that the youth can get the right direction. The Minister further said that our education system also has an important responsibility to establish the country as a global power by meeting international standards.

To improve the quality of education, there is a need to fill the vacant posts in all educational institutions immediately, said Nishank. He stressed that all states need to think seriously on this issue.

For the better future of the country, we have a responsibility to implement our strategies in a timely manner to benefit all the students in the country, said Nishank.