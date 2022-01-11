Schools closure 2.0: Check list of states that have closed schools, colleges amid Covid third wave scare

Amidst a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, it is again that time of the year when state governments have decided to shut schools and other educational institutions to contain the virus. Several states had resumed the offline classes for secondary as well as primary classes, however, the recent outbreak has forced students back to online learning.

As many states have imposed restrictions on the reopening of schools, some states have allowed the students of board classes (class 10 and 12) to attend offline classes. Here’s a list of states that have taken decisions pertaining to the closure of schools and colleges in their state:

Haryana

The Haryana government announced the closure of schools, colleges till January 26 due to the spike in Covid-19, Omicron cases in India. In his tweet Kanwar Pal Gujja, Education Minister, Haryana said “Online teaching will continue, wherein schools and colleges will focus on the preparation for the upcoming examination”.

Punjab

Punjab Schools and colleges have been instructed to shift back to online classes with immediate effect. As of now, these restrictions are only applicable till January 15, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has taken the decision to stall all physical classes for all students (classes 1 to 12) till January 16, 2022. In addition, The University of Lucknow on January 8, 2022 announced that all physical classes will remain suspended until January 16, 2022. However, the examinations will be conducted on the scheduled dates.

Maharashtra

Being one of the worst affected states in India, the Maharashtra government announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and coaching centres till February 15, 2022. Certain exceptions have been acknowledged, including class 10 and 12 board examination activities and activities permitted by the school and university authorities.

Rajasthan

According to guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government, schools up to class 12 in municipal corporation and municipality areas will remain closed till January 30, 2022. Online classes will continue for all the classes. Earlier, the government had announced the closure of schools for classes 1 to 8 till January 17 in Jaipur and Jodhpur municipal corporation areas.

Delhi

The Delhi government announced closure of all schools, colleges, and educational institutions until further orders on December 28, 2021. The Delhi government has previously closed the schools in November pertaining to the high risk of air pollution in the national capital.

Gujarat

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, on January 8, 2022 the Gujarat government decided to close schools for physical classes for students from Class 1 to Class 9 till January 31, 2022. Coaching centres for students Class 9 upwards and those for post-graduate courses as well as competitive exams can run at 50 percent capacity, according to government orders.

Jammu and Kashmir

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta issued fresh guidelines, including adoption of online classes up to college level to deal with the rising crisis. The SEC has directed the educational institutions to conduct online classes citing the risk of rising Covid-19 cases, however, no clarification has been provided on the reopening dates.

West Bengal

At a press conference on January 2, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi announced that all academic activities in schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till January 15. Only administrative activities will be permitted with 50 per cent employees at a time

Mizoram

Schools, colleges and institutes of higher education will remain closed in Mizoram as per government guidelines issued on January 8, 2022. Schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 9 and class 11. All teaching will shift to the online mode. However, schools and hostels will remain open for students of classes 10 and 12, who are appearing for their board examination this year.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has not made any announcement about their decision to shut schools in the state. However, the government decided to shut schools and pre-university colleges in Bengaluru till January 20. Schools will remain open for students of class 10 and 12.