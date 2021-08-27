States boards undecided on CBSE’s policy of two-board exams in 2022

Several state boards had adopted CBSE’s evaluation criteria for assessing class 10 and 12 students as the situation was not conducive to conduct board exams amid coronavirus. However, it seems unlikely that the state boards will follow suit in adopting CBSE’s policy of two board exams in 2022.

As an attempt to transform the board examination system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced major changes in board exams 2022. Instead of one board exam at the end of the year, the academic session has been bifurcated into two terms with the board conducting class 10 and 12 board exams at the end of each semester.

Along with the two board exams, the exam pattern has also been changed. The exams will now be two-hour-long and contain multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

CBSE’s controller of examination Sanyam Bhardwaj told indianexpress.com that the changes in board exams 2022 are in line with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“We are not making the board exams easier but simplifying the assessment practices. If students appear for the semester-end exams in schools, it should not be assumed that they will automatically get good marks as the evaluation will be done in a central, standardised manner by the board. The Covid pandemic has revealed the long-existing need to have a comprehensive assessment of students,” he added.

Meanwhile, most state boards officials believe this plan will not help students.

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) chairman Jagbir Singh said, “If we want to just provide marks to students without testing their actual mettle, then why to bother about conducting even a single board exam? The board will not be adopting the alternative policy of two board exams as class 10, 12 exams hold a great amount of importance in a student’s life. They should be conducted in the right manner.”

Singh added that the board will go ahead with the usual board exam pattern if the situation becomes better but if the Covid outbreak persists, then the result will be prepared using an alternative scheme similar to the one implemented in 2020.

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE), which had come up with the innovative way of conducting board exams, where students could receive question papers and answer sheets from their respective centres and submit them within 5 days, is also not convinced with this idea.

Secretary, CGBSE, VK Goyal said, “We are currently monitoring other state boards’ reaction on the same. With the threat of the Covid third wave looming, conducting exams in a pre-Covid manner appears to be difficult. We will finalise our stand on this matter in the next two weeks. The board is not in the favour of two board exams as we do not have the budget and manpower for the implementation of this policy. However, if we get a request from any student or stakeholder, we may look into the possibility.”

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) recently said it will go by the advice of the state government’s higher education department while deciding on introducing a semester-based curriculum for classes 11 and 12.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) conducts class 10 state board exams, but has not issued any statement regarding its decision on the same. The indianexpress.com reached out to WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly but he refused to comment on the matter.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is also mulling over the policy but has not yet decided if the council will follow it or not. JAC chairman Arbind Prasad Singh, said, “Since the whole year was full of unprecedented circumstances, we are still in the process of concluding the academic session 2020-21. Currently, we are focused on getting done with supplementary exams and will be able to think about the next steps only after all the results have been prepared and declared.”