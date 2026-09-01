SSC revises exam dates for Stenographer grade C and D recruitment 2026; city slip released

Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2026 will be conducted from September 9 to September 15 (Photo: AI Generated)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the exam dates for the forthcoming Stenographer Grade C and D Tier 1 recruitment examination 2026. The commission will now conduct the exam from September 9 to September 15, 2026. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to September 12, 2026.

In addition to this, the commission has also released the Stenographer Grade C and D exam city intimation slip 2026 today, September 1, on its official website, ssc gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their respective city slip from the above-mentioned portal by entering the required login credentials.

Check the steps to download the city intimation slip