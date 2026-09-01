SSC revises exam dates for Stenographer grade C and D recruitment 2026; city slip released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the exam dates for the forthcoming Stenographer Grade C and D Tier 1 recruitment examination 2026. The commission will now conduct the exam from September 9 to September 15, 2026. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to September 12, 2026.
In addition to this, the commission has also released the Stenographer Grade C and D exam city intimation slip 2026 today, September 1, on its official website, ssc gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their respective city slip from the above-mentioned portal by entering the required login credentials.
Check the steps to download the city intimation slip
Candidates can use the steps mentioned below to download the released city intimation slip for the Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC – ssc gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the active link for the Stenographer Grade C and D examination, 2026 City Intimation Slip.
Step 3: On the sign-in page that opens up, fill in the required login credentials.
Step 4: After filling in the login credentials, tap Enter to log in.
Step 5: The Stenographer Grade C and D examination, 2026 City Intimation Slip will start showing on your screen.
Step 6: Use the download button to download and save the city slip for future reference.
The commission will release the admit cards for the exam in due course, tentatively two or three days prior to the exam date.
Candidates opting for the ‘Own Scribe’ facility in the Stenographer Grade C & D 2026 exams are instructed by the commission to complete fresh scribe registration, as registrations made before November 5, 2025 were closed. The new scribe registration has been linked to Aadhaar Authentication, and candidates must submit their scribe’s registration number to generate the Entry Pass.
Candidates can complete their scribe One-time registration (OTR) mapping can be completed by September 7, up to 11 pm. Entry Passes will be generated only after successful OTR mapping, as stated by the commission.