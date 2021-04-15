Class X, Class XII board exams: Some states put off boards, others wait and watch

The Karnataka government Wednesday said it has not taken a decision on cancelling the state board class X exam.

On a day CBSE cancelled the Class X boards and put off the exams for Class XII, several state boards took similar decisions amid the Covid-19 surge. Some, however, decided to stick to their schedule as planned—while keeping an eye on how the pandemic evolves.

Uttar Pradesh

The fate of over 56 lakh UP students, slated to undertake the state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from May 8, hangs in balance as 17 out of 19 officials entitled to take a call on holding examinations have tested positive for Covid-19. The Uttar Pradesh Education Board examinations are scheduled to start from May 8.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government Wednesday said it has not taken a decision on cancelling the state board class X exam. The State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar stated: “The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will take place from June 21.” Keeping in view the situation in future, an appropriate decision would be taken.

Haryana

Haryana will take a decision on holding the state board exams for classes X and XII at a meeting on Thursday. The exams are scheduled to be held from April 22-May 15 for class X and from April 20-May 17 for class XII.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government Wednesday postponed the ongoing HP Board of School Examinations for Class X and XII. The undergraduate university examinations starting on April 17 have been postponed as well. “The issue will be reviewed at the government level on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly,” said a government statement.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday postponed the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations under the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer. Moreover, students of Classes 8, 9 and 11 will be promoted. Earlier, the government had announced promotion for students of Classes 1-7. The decision was taken following a meeting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya state board class XII examinations will be held as per schedule with utmost precaution, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. He said the state has directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had Monday announced the postponement of SSC and HSC exams due to the extreme spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. In a series of tweets, Gaikwad had said the entrance exams for professional courses and Class XII board exams will be held by May end, while Class X exams will be held in June. The final exam time table and dates would be declared on the board website later, once the situation stabilises.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has postponed the examinations of Classes X and XII, an official said on Wednesday. The exams were scheduled to begin from April 30 and May 1.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government Wednesday said an appropriate decision will be taken in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases, giving priority to the health of students who will sit for higher secondary and secondary examinations of the state board slated to be held in June.