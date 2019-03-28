State can’t ask universities to defer senate meet: Bombay HC

In an interim order, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday held that the state government did not have powers to direct public universities to defer senate meetings on account of the model code of conduct being in force.

The order came after Mumbai University (MU) senate members Bageshri Manthalkar, Neel Girish Helekar and Nilesh Thakre filed a writ petition on Tuesday, challenging the decision of the government to postpone its senate meet, scheduled on March 25, in view of the model code.

The petitioners represented Vidyarthi Vikas Manch, a statewide body representing students, teachers and the management of state universities, along with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The petitioners contended that as per Section 133 of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, the financial year of all universities in Maharashtra commences on April 1 and, therefore, it is necessary to get the budget approved before the financial year begins. Even during the 2014 elections, the senate meet was allowed, it stated.

Lawyer Anjali Helekar, representing the petitioners, told The Indian Express, “The court held that the state government has no power to direct public universities… to postpone meetings of its senate…”

“The court order frees state universities… from unnecessary interference during elections. Holding a senate is a 40-day process and 85 members are part of it, some of who come from far-off places such as Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri,” petitioner Neel Girish Helekar said.

Assistant government pleader Nisha Mehra said, “We showed the dos and don’ts of the code of conduct. The court was of the view that this does not prohibit the senate from conducting day-to-day meetings of the university…”