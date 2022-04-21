Maharashtra Board’s warning: Schools can lose board exam centre status if evaluation work delayed

The Mumbai Division of the Maharashtra State Board has written to schools stating that they could lose the status of being a board exam centre if evaluation work is delayed due to their teachers. Also, the teachers who fail to complete assessment work on time would be financially penalised.

The letter, dated April 16, comes after the board noticed that many teachers have failed to submit evaluated answersheets on time. While Class X board exams got over on April 4, Class XII exams were completed on April 7. The results are usually declared at May-end or in June.

After competition of state board exams, a schedule is usually prepared for completion of assessment work in order to declare results on time. Based on the schedule, teachers who are evaluating answersheets have to complete evaluation and submit the papers to the moderators. The board’s divisional office will then collect the answersheets from the moderators.

However, the letter issued by the Mumbai division of the state board has said, “It has been observed that many teachers are delaying assessment work, some also boycotting the work. In case of such delays, the moderators will have to take the responsibility of submitting corrected answersheets to the board and bear the expense. This expenditure then will have to be adjusted in the allowance given to teachers for paper correction.”

“Considering how serious this matter is, as it can delay the state board results, if teachers are not warned now, schools will have to face consequences. The schools stand to lose their code number as a state board centre,” it warned.

Even before state board exams were over, teachers associated with Maharashtra Rajya Vinaanudanit and Anudanit Shala Kruti Samiti (Maharashtra state unaided and aided school action committee) had threatened to boycott assessment work over their pending demand of job security.

An official from the Mumbai Division of the Board said, “It has come to our notice that many teachers are yet to completed assessment work. It is the respective school and junior college’s responsibility to ensure that all those teaching board classes participate in paper correction. So, such a letter has been issued, following strict orders to declare the board results on time.”