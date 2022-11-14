scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

State boards to adopt RBI’s financial literacy programme for schools: Official

All the state school education boards except for three have agreed to include financial literacy programme in their curriculum.

RBI, financial literacy programme, school studentsGoing forward, we will have this curriculum especially for classes 6-10. (Representative image. Express photo)

The RBI along with other regulators has prepared a financial literacy programme for school education boards and all states except for three have agreed to include it in their curriculum, an official said on Monday.

“If we could inculcate basic financial literacy in school education, then that would be much better to expand financial literacy in the country,” Anil Kumar Sharma, Executive Director RBI said here.

All the state school education boards except for three have agreed to include it in their curriculum, he said.

Read |Here are 10 most-regretted and loved college degrees

“We have developed a content in consultation with all the regulators which is being offered for inclusion in state education boards’ curriculum.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...

“And as and when the curriculum is going for revision, the school boards will include it. So going forward, we will have this curriculum especially for classes 6-10,” Sharma said here while speaking at Sa-Dhan National Conference on Financial Inclusion 2022.

Besides, he said the RBI is in the process of reviewing the whole Business Correspondent (BC) framework as it has not delivered as per expectations.

BCs are the short answer to last-mile connectivity for financial literacy in terms of access, usage and quality.

Advertisement
Also read |Childrens’ Day: How children who lost parents to Covid are balancing life and school

But due to various factors, including regulatory restrictions, operational impediments, they could not deliver the way RBI had expected from them, he said.

“We are in the process to review this entire BC framework, the role of corporate BCs, the services which they offer, what are the issues with them and the low level of women participation etc.

“These are the issues which we are engaged with (right now) and we will come up with comprehensive set of regulations on how to revamp this particular framework, this can help us achieve what we intend to achieve,” said the official.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 06:01:04 pm
Next Story

4 Ladakh girls among ‘Super 50’ youths pursuing NEET dream in Kashmir 

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement