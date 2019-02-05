State board exams start Thursday, CCTVs, voice recorders set up in all 8,354 centres

With the state board examination for intermediate and high school starting Thursday in Uttar Pradesh, all 8,354 examination centres in the state have reportedly been equipped with electronic devices like CCTV cameras and for the first time voice recorders have been installed to keep a strict vigil.

Special Task Force (STF) has been engaged to keep a watch on copying mafia and also on activities in and around sensitive examination centres. According to the board authorities, 58,06,922 students (31,95,603 in high school and 26,11,319 in intermediate) have registered for the examination.

In a video-conferencing held on review of preparations of the board exams on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned all the district magistrates (DM), district inspector of schools (DIOS), principals and the centre superintendents to stay alert as they would be held responsible if anyone is found cheating.

Out of the total centres, 1,314 have been declared sensitive and 448 highly sensitive. “If anybody is found cheating, the DM, DIOS, principal and the examination superintendent concerned would be held responsible. CrPC section 144 is to be invoked in the 100 metre area of all the centres. In all the sensitive districts, the DIOS would construct a patrolling team for the inspection of the centres,”the CM had said. He had also confirmed that CCTV cameras and voice recording devices would be installed at all the 8,354 centres.

While the CCTV cameras would record the videos of in and around an examination room, the voice recording devices would be fitted inside the rooms. The decision to install recorder was taken as earlier it has been found that despite presence of CCTVs, the invigilators used to dictate the answers to the students.

The examination is to be conducted in 16 working days. While the high school exam is ending on February 28, the last intermediate exams will be held on March 2. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, who is also the minister of Secondary and Higher Education, has announced that the results of the examination would be declared by April 30.

Talking to The Indian Express, STF Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh, said that they are prepared to ensure a free and fair examination. “We have to identify the cheating mafias and take strict action against them. During examinations, we will conduct surprise checks. We will also be taking help of the local police,” the SSP said.