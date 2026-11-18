The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 soon for candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment examination. The bank has not announced an official result date or time yet. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their qualifying status on the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was conducted on September 26 and 27, 2026, for recruitment to 7,680 regular Junior Associate vacancies. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination, scheduled for November 26 and 27, 2026.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: How to check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result once the link is activated: