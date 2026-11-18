The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 soon for candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment examination. The bank has not announced an official result date or time yet. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their qualifying status on the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.
The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was conducted on September 26 and 27, 2026, for recruitment to 7,680 regular Junior Associate vacancies. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination, scheduled for November 26 and 27, 2026.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: How to check
Candidates can follow these steps to download the result once the link is activated:
1. Visit the official website, sbi.bank.in.
2. Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage.
3. Click on ‘Current Openings’.
4. Find the Junior Associate recruitment notification.
5. Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 link.
6. The result PDF will appear on the screen.
7. Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number and check your qualifying status.
8. Download and save the result PDF for future reference.
SBI Clerk Prelims 2026: Passing marks, negative marking
According to the SBI recruitment notification, the preliminary examination carries 100 marks and comprises three sections: English Language (30 marks), Numerical Ability (35 marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 marks). Each section has a separate duration of 20 minutes.
SBI has not prescribed minimum qualifying marks for individual sections or the aggregate score in the preliminary examination. Instead, candidates are shortlisted for the Mains examination based on their aggregate marks, with the bank selecting approximately 10 times the number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability. The bank will prepare the shortlist based on candidates’ scores in descending order.
There is also a penalty for incorrect answers. As per SBI’s notification, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every wrong answer. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.
The notification does not specify a separate normalisation formula for the preliminary examination. It also clarifies that prelims marks will not be added to the final merit list. The final selection will be based on candidates’ performance in the Mains examination, followed by the applicable local language proficiency test.
Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination, tentatively scheduled for November 26 and 27, 2026.